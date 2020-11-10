Police step up patrols around Newbury schools after pupils approached by strangers

Thames Valley Police has stepped up patrols around Newbury after reports of suspicious incidents involving strangers in cars approaching children.

On Monday, at around 3.35pm, two girls were walking on Andover Road, between The Gun pub and Park House School, when a man stopped his car, beeped his horn and beckoned to them.

The girls, aged 12 and 15, ignored him and walked away.

He is described as white, middle-aged and driving a small silver/grey car, possibly a Citroen Berlingo.

Hampshire Police said its neighbourhood officers had also increased patrols in the area after a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in a blue car while she was walking home from school on Penwood Road around 3.50pm last Thursday, November 5.

Thames Valley officers said reassurance patrols would be continuing around schools as children make their way home.

Superintendent Lindsey Finch, LPA Commander for West Berkshire, said: “Following a couple of suspicious incidents in which children have been approached by people in vehicles in the past six weeks in West Berkshire, we are advising parents and children to be vigilant.

“We are aware from time to time incidents are reported to us of adults approaching children which can often be very frightening, however I would like to reassure the public that it is extremely rare for a child to come to harm in these circumstances and in these particular incidents no child was harmed."

She urged parents to report any suspicious incidents immediately and to talk to their children about what to do if someone makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Police are asking anyone with information, or with dash cam footage which may help their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 43200367850.