Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury chef to appear on BBC One show MasterChef:The Professionals tonight

25-year-old will be hoping to impress judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Newbury chef to appear on BBC One show MasterChef:The Professionals tonight

A Newbury chef will make an appearance on MasterChef:The Professionals tonight (Tuesday).

To find out whether 25-year-old Sammy Hillen is able to impress judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galletti with his dishes, tune into the BBC One show at 9pm.

Sammy was a finalist in Chef of the Year 2018 by BS, before going on to win the competition in 2019.

He regularly shares his culinary creations - such as sticky toffee pudding and pan fried chicken breast - on his Instagram page. 

You can follow him at chef_sammyhillen

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal to find stolen dog

Appeal to find stolen dog

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Man kicked and punched in head during park attack

Man attacked behind skate park

Appeal to find missing boy

Appeal to find missing boy

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33