Newbury chef to appear on BBC One show MasterChef:The Professionals tonight

A Newbury chef will make an appearance on MasterChef:The Professionals tonight (Tuesday).

To find out whether 25-year-old Sammy Hillen is able to impress judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galletti with his dishes, tune into the BBC One show at 9pm.

Sammy was a finalist in Chef of the Year 2018 by BS, before going on to win the competition in 2019.

He regularly shares his culinary creations - such as sticky toffee pudding and pan fried chicken breast - on his Instagram page.

You can follow him at chef_sammyhillen