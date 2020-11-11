Win some amazing prizes in the Christmas Guide supplement in the Newbury Weekly News, Thursday, November 12

THE Newbury Weekly News tomorrow, November 12, includes a 24-page Christmas supplement with 20 competitions from local suppliers, as well as last posting dates and some pretty lame cracker jokes.

We've made it easier for you to enter this year as well, you only have to fill in your name and contact details once and then put the answers underneath in the relevant box - it's all on p2 and you can cut the page out then read through the supplement filling in the answers as you go. You can still enter as many competitions as you like and as many times as you like, but remember entries must be on the original form, potocopies are not allowed.

You will find all the terms and conditions and how to enter on p6.

Don't miss the chance to win one of these prizes and thanks to all the local companies that have donated this year:

£50 Superdry voucher - Parkway

Afternoon tea for two - Chequers Hotel

Bitesize Course - Newbury College

£50 Arlington Arts voucher - Mary Hare Hearing Centre

Dinner for 2 & a bottle of wine - The Old Boot Inn, Stanford Dingley

3 bottle pack - Tutts Clump

£100 Amazon voucher - Valley Vets

Sunday lunch for 2 - Royal British Legion, Newbury

Interim Car Service - One Stop

£20 online voucher - Lily & Lilac

£50 voucher - Walters Turkeys

Set meal for 2 & bottle of wine - Soyami

£50 voucher - Fisher of Newbury

£50 voucher - Thatcham Butchers

£150 Harvey Nichols hamper - Newbury Building Society

Meal for 2 & bottle of wine - The Woodpeck, Wash Water

£30 gift voucher for shop or taproom - West Berkshire Brewery

Six-week membership - Slimming World

£150 Camp Hopson voucher - Gardner Leader

A year's subscription to the Iliffe Media App - Newbury Weekly News

The closing date for entries is Friday, November 27 - good luck!