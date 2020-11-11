Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Whoops! Thatcham rail cheat landed with £661 costs and fines bill at Reading Magistrates' Court

....and court orders her to repay the £17 fare

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A THATCHAM rail cheat must pay more than £661 – for trying to evade a £17 fare.

Reading magistrates found the case against Paige Chandler proved in her absence after she failed to turn up on Friday, October 23.

The 27-year-old, of Pigeons Farm Road, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railway (GWR) train at Reading on November 2 last year without having paid the £17 fare and with the intent of avoiding the due payment.

Ms Chandler was fined £440.

In addition she was ordered to pay £160 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £44.

Finally, she was ordered to pay GWR the £17 fare in compensation.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police step up patrols around Newbury schools after pupils approached by strangers

Police step up patrols around Newbury schools

Appeal to find stolen dog

Appeal to find stolen dog

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Man kicked and punched in head during park attack

Man attacked behind skate park

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33