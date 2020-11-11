Whoops! Thatcham rail cheat landed with £661 costs and fines bill at Reading Magistrates' Court

A THATCHAM rail cheat must pay more than £661 – for trying to evade a £17 fare.

Reading magistrates found the case against Paige Chandler proved in her absence after she failed to turn up on Friday, October 23.

The 27-year-old, of Pigeons Farm Road, was convicted of travelling on a Great Western Railway (GWR) train at Reading on November 2 last year without having paid the £17 fare and with the intent of avoiding the due payment.

Ms Chandler was fined £440.

In addition she was ordered to pay £160 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £44.

Finally, she was ordered to pay GWR the £17 fare in compensation.