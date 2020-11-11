Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man arrested in connection with schoolgirl being approached by stranger

Thames Valley Police have stepped up patrols

John Herring

John Herring

A man has been arrested in connection with a girl being approached by a stranger on her way home from school.

The 12-year-old girl was approached whilst walking home from school in Penwood Road, on Wednesday, November 4.

It is reported that a man in a blue estate car stopped alongside her and spoke to her and the girl walked away from the car.

A 74-year-old man, from Newbury, has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been bailed until December 7.

LPA Commander for West Berkshire, Superintendent Lindsey Finch, said: “We are carrying out an investigation in relation to this incident.

“We are aware that incidents such as this may be concerning to the public as such we will continue patrols to provide reassurance to parents, children and schools.

“We would advise parents to make sure that their children are aware of what they should do if they are approached by someone who makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, and remind them of the best ways to stay safe.

“Additionally if anyone has information they wish to report or if a child has been approached by someone they do not know they should call the police on 101, or if someone is in immediate danger then call 999.”

