Police looking for owner of bike stolen from Skyllings, Newbury

17-year-old arrested in connection with the incident

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Do you recognise this bike?  

Thames Valley Police is trying to trace the owner after a potential burglary in the Skyllings area of Newbury on Tuesday November, 3.

The police believe that a shed was broken into in the area between midnight and 12.30am, during which the bike was taken.

The bike was later recovered by officers.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation.

If you think that the bike might belong to you, or if you have any information about the incident, get in touch with TVP.

You can contact the police using their online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200356724, or by calling 101.

