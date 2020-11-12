Thatcham Rainbow presented with special Guiding award

A THATCHAM Rainbow has been presented with an award for her work in lockdown and in memory of an outstanding Guider.

Emma Hyde was presented with the Anne Eldred/Dodo award for completing her Rainbow Gold Award and numerous other challenge badges during lockdown.

Her leader at the 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows, Sue Parker, said: “Emma has been an asset to the unit and we wish her well as she continues on her Guiding journey.

“If she continues at the pace she is going she will definitely be in line to be a Queen’s Guide one day.”

The award is in memory of “outstanding” Rainbow Guider Anne Eldred, better known in Guiding as Dodo, who died from cancer in 2016.

Described as “wonderful” and “kind” by those who knew her, Mrs Eldred’s friends established the award to inspire the next generation with the values and lover for Guiding she held.

Rainbow Guider Tracey Gillingham said: “Anne had many wonderful qualities and these are reflected in this award.

“Anne had been a Rainbow Guider with 1st Kennet Vale Rainbows for 20 years and during that time she had endured a battle with cancer on several occasions, always staying strong and fighting her way back to good health.

“Anne finally lost that battle in October 2016 but not before ensuring she had left no stone unturned and everything organised for all left behind, including this award.”

The annual award, now in its fourth year, is presented as near to Mrs Eldred’s birthday as possible.

This year’s award was presented on her birthday, November 1, for the first time.

The shield was donated by June Milsom of Newbury Guides and Scouts Shop.

The judging panel this year was made up of Rachel Campbell, Rachel Millard, Sue Parker, Tracey Gillingham and Mrs Eldred’s widower Martin.

Judges said they had a tricky time trying to decide on a winner out of the nominations received.

They added that it had been a particularly hard year for many organisations, but none more so than Girlguiding, having to conduct meetings online and missing valuable one-to-one contact.

Despite this, they said that Rainbows seemed to be thriving and the nominations were of a very high standard.

Mrs Gillingham said: “Anne’s memory will go on through this award and the many wonderful Rainbows and leaders we are lucky enough to have in the Thatcham area.

“Thank you, all of you, Anne would be very proud.”