Lower Way closure extended

Thames Water works that have closed parts of Lower Way, in Thatcham, have been extended for a second time.

The utilities company is carrying out emergency works to its pressurised foul water sewer which runs next to the A4 London Road.

Lower Way has been closed from the junction with the A4 and Robertsfield since August 31 and was initially scheduled to reopen on October 19.

The road closure was then extended until Friday, November 20, but yesterday (Wednesday) it was put back again and will now run until December 13.

Diversion routes will be signposted and access to properties and businesses will always be maintained.