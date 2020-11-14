Comic Al Murray wants Newbury's military jokes to support his Walking With The Wounded’s Walking Home For Christmas

COMEDIAN Al Murray and Second World War historian James Holland have challenged the UK public to supply their best military jokes and banter to help support Walking With The Wounded’s Walking Home For Christmas campaign – to support

ex-military facing mental health battles.



The major fundraising drive is the charity’s only event this year. It challenges the general public to step out of their comfort zone and to walk somewhere important to them in support of Britain’s ex-military, between Thursday, December 10 to Sunday 20.



The pair, who run the We Have Ways of Making You Talk podcast, which discusses all things Second World War, are on-board this year to support those who served and to lend a hand in overcoming the new Covid-19 battlefield that is adding extra pressure mentally and physically throughout the UK.



They will be taking on their own epic walk in December that will involve one of the most therapeutic remedies for mental health – banter. Walking and talking is good for the soul, but add a bit of military banter into the mix and you are laughing.



Walking Home For Christmas encourages us all to get out, embrace the spirit of Christmas and serve those who served us. In light of the dark Covid-19 environment, this year’s campaign theme has been given a comedy twist and Al and James are calling out to the public for the best banter the military and ex-military have to offer to keep them entertained on their walk. They would love you to get involved and share any jokes that will help the mental toils of 2020. You can share your jokes in the comment section of the video below.



https://youtu.be/Y-7tWWSCWbw



They have called on Brits across the country to put their best foot forward to raise much-needed cash to help veterans and their families – simply by going for a walk.



Al Murray said: “Myself and WW2 historian James Holland would love to hear your military jokes, stories and banter that we can read out on our walk together on our We Have Ways of Making You Talk podcast.

“The challenge is yours, between Thursday, December 10 and Sunday,0 December 20 for Walking With The Wounded. Sign up. Good luck and get walking.”





Log on to www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com to register for a fundraising pack. Find out more: www.walkingwiththewounded.org.uk