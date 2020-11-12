What will West Berkshire be doing for BBC Children in Need?

ARE you holding an event for BBC Children in Need?

The annual fundraiser returns tomorrow (Friday, November 13) and schools and individuals across the district usually join in Pudsey’s big night.

Unfortunately, fundraising events this year have been restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, but if you’re still planning something, we’d like to hear from you.

Children at Woolton Hill Junior School, above, got into the spirit on Wednesday, dressing up in Pudsey's trademark yellow for the day.

If you’re holding an event for this year’s Children in Need send your photographs to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk so we can include your efforts in next week’s paper and create an online gallery.