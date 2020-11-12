Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thames Valley Police issue warning after increase in reported burglaries on Kennet & Avon Canal

Boat owners and towpath users are asked to remain vigilant

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

THAMES Valley Police have put out a warning to West Berkshire boat owners following an increase in the number of reported burglaries in the area. These incidents are currently being investigated by officers.

The police have said they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on the canal footpaths or narrowboats between the end of August and now. If you have information, please contact Police online via their website or via 101.

Boat owners and towpath users are asked to remain vigilant to thieves operating on the canal waterways.

A number of these offences are being reported after the victims have cleaned and tidied up their homes and boats. TVP has asked that victims please preserve the scenes as much as possible, so that forensic opportunities are not lost and call police.

If you find that your home has been broken into, by following these steps, you can help them bring the offender(s) to justice and potentially recover items stolen. Many burglaries are committed by opportunistic criminals who take advantage of poor home security.

  • Limit what you touch around your home. It is tempting to try and establish exactly what has been taken, but every surface you touch may be destroying potential fingerprint or DNA evidence.
  • Broken windows should be left alone. Intruders have been known to leave DNA evidence on broken glass. If you clear the frame of broken glass prior to police arrival, you will also have cleared the potential for evidence to be obtained.
  • Limit walking about within your home. Intruders can leave footwear marks which can be retrieved by our Crime Scene Investigators.
  • Any items or tools discarded by the intruder should be left where they are. If you see anything which does not belong in your home, leave it alone and let the officer know about it.

