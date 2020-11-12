Thames Valley Police issue warning after increase in reported burglaries on Kennet & Avon Canal

THAMES Valley Police have put out a warning to West Berkshire boat owners following an increase in the number of reported burglaries in the area. These incidents are currently being investigated by officers.

The police have said they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on the canal footpaths or narrowboats between the end of August and now. If you have information, please contact Police online via their website or via 101.

Boat owners and towpath users are asked to remain vigilant to thieves operating on the canal waterways.

A number of these offences are being reported after the victims have cleaned and tidied up their homes and boats. TVP has asked that victims please preserve the scenes as much as possible, so that forensic opportunities are not lost and call police.

If you find that your home has been broken into, by following these steps, you can help them bring the offender(s) to justice and potentially recover items stolen. Many burglaries are committed by opportunistic criminals who take advantage of poor home security.