Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man attacked police while drunk

Incident happened in town centre

John Garvey

John Garvey

A MAN has been convicted of assaulting a police officer while drunk.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 21, was Oliver Carl Mace.

The 21-year-old, of Westwood Road, Newbury, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer, both in Newbury on Saturday, August 8.

Mr Mace was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a victim services surcharge of £34. He was also ordered to pay the officer £50 in compensation.

