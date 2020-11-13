Parsons Down Infant School Thatcham could be demolished

PARSONS Down Infant School could be demolished as its school partnership faces falling pupil numbers.

West Berkshire Council has applied to demolish the infant school building and replace it with an artificial sports pitch.

A new wildlife area and wildflower garden is also proposed on site.

The Parsons Down Partnership, comprising the infant and junior school, is based on two neighbouring sites.

The infant school is accessed off Paynesdown Road, with the junior school off Heron Way.

The council said it was making the proposals owing to a drop in pupil numbers.

The current combined pupil capacity was reduced from three classes, three form entry (3FE), to two (2FE) in September 2019 due to demographic changes in the area.

The school has capacity for 630 pupils, but currently has 403 on roll.

The council said that the Parsons Down Partnership was losing pupils from its catchment area to other schools and would not have sufficient numbers to fill its 2FE capacity.

This is based on modeling showing a limited number of pupils in the area due to reduced inward movement and an aging local population.

As a result, the partnership’s intake will be reduced to 1FE and the council has decided to demolish the infant school building as the school is faced with the financial burden of two sites, but with reduced pupil numbers.

The council is proposing to provide 1FE infant school facilities in the junior school in the first phase of an internal refurbishment.

The council said the wider community would be consulted on the plans to ensure the project was a viable solution for the site.

The infants building would be replaced with a 37m x 18.5m artificial surface with drainage and high-tech rebound fencing.

The council said that the pitch will be used by the school during school hours and by the community after school hours.

The existing car park and tarmacked area by the school entrance will be retained and improved where required.

