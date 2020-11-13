'Tis the season to shop local' says Newbury BID

’TIS the season to shop local...that’s the message from Newbury BID ( Business Improvement District).

Its campaign aims to encourage shoppers and food-lovers to continue to shop local throughout the lockdown and in the run-up to Christmas.

Although non-essential shops and hospitality venues will be closed until December 2, the Visit Newbury website, run by Newbury BID, lists new e-commerce, delivery and click-and-collect services in operation by both independent and national local businesses.

BID chief executive Melissa Hughes said: “We’re so proud of Newbury’s businesses for their determination, commitment and willingness to adapt their services through these tough times. One of our main priorities at the BID is to encourage residents and visitors alike to support local, and our new web page is a quick and easy way to help them do just that.”

Business owners within Newbury’s independent retail sector are sharing the campaign.

Owner of B the Lifestyle Shop Emma Bees said: “In light of the recent government announcement, we’ve specifically dressed our shop front to address the idea of Christmas gift window shopping, highlighting our online and click-and-collect services. Visit Newbury’s campaign will remind customers that they can still shop at their favourite high street stores this Christmas, a message that is most welcomed.”

Sushi Maki area manager Josh Smith, said: “As a restaurant in the town centre, we’ve worked with agility to quickly move across to digital and even offer a WhatsApp ordering service. With Christmas around the corner, there really is no better time to support local businesses.”

Visit www.visitnewbury.org.uk/shop-local/ for a list of both independent and national businesses operating throughout lockdown.