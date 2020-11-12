Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire coronavirus: latest figures November 12

Another increase within last 24 hours

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,350, an increase of 39 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,290,195, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 33,470.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 852.

The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to November 6 is 108.6, with 172 cases recorded in the seven days to November 7.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 50,365.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 595 up to November 11.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, October 30 is 61,648.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police step up patrols around Newbury schools after pupils approached by strangers

Police step up patrols around Newbury schools

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Appeal to find stolen dog

Appeal to find stolen dog

Man kicked and punched in head during park attack

Man attacked behind skate park

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33