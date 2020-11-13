Video: Thomas Forrester brings gavel down at £66k for a diamond ring sold at Special Auction Services Newbury

A diamond ring fetched £66k which is a record price for a jewellery item sold at Special Auction Services Newbury.

The auction room may not have been buzzing with people at the SAS jewellery auction yesterday, November 12, due to the current covid lockdown restrictions, but the internet was crackling as a bidding war got underway.

The object of interest was a fine certified diamond three stone ring. The large emerald cut diamond set in four claws, is flanked by a pair of small tapered baguette cut diamond shoulders, all set in hallmarked platinum London 2014. The central stone is a massive 8 carats.

SAS director Thomas Forrester was in charge of proceedings and said: "It was very exciting when all of the pre-sale interest came in and we had eight phone lines booked as well as two internet bidding platforms all participating in the bidding. It's our highest value piece of jewellery ever to be sold."

The ring was sold to a UK buyer online via SAS Live - you can watch it here.