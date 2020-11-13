Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 to close between Reading and Theale this weekend (November 13)

Junctions 12 to 11 affected

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

The M4 will be closed between Theale and Reading this weekend. 

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 12 and 11 for carriageway resurfacing work. 

Highways England has said that the closure will start after 8pm tonight (Friday, November 13) and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday, November 16.

The work forms part of a smart motorway project between junctions 3 and 12 where the hard shoulder will be converted to a traffic lane.

