M4 to close between Reading and Theale this weekend (November 13)

The M4 will be closed between Theale and Reading this weekend.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 12 and 11 for carriageway resurfacing work.

Highways England has said that the closure will start after 8pm tonight (Friday, November 13) and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday, November 16.

The work forms part of a smart motorway project between junctions 3 and 12 where the hard shoulder will be converted to a traffic lane.