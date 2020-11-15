Pupils get All About Me printmaking down to a T

Year 6 pupils at Woolhampton Primary School were treated to a visit by Berkshire Printmakers recently for a T-shirt printmaking workshop for its 16 final year pupils.

They learnt about the history of printmaking, the development of mass production using presses to produce newspapers, posters and books, the science of colour mixing and the mathematics of proportion and ratios used in art.

Their T-shirt designs reflected the current school project All about Me.

Each pupil printed using their own paper stencil designs to make unique two-colour prints. The designs featured a diverse range of favourite topics from Star Wars to football, pets and even the Tik Tok logo.

Headteacher Kath Burns joined in the fun, printing a top with a bee motif, reflecting her home city of Manchester's emblem.

Berkshire Printmakers workshop co-ordinator Sarah Martinez, from Newbury, said: "It was a fantastic workshop and the students were incredibly creative.

"We, of course, complied to the school's Covid policy, however this did not get in the way of a great day."

Mrs Burns said: "This fantastic workshop was the culmination of printing lessons in school, to support our Recovery Curriculum.

"The children were thrilled with their designs and would like to thank Berkshire Printmakers for sharing their passion and expertise to enhance the curriculum for our children."

One parent said: "My 10-year-old absolutely loved the workshop you ran at school recently. She enjoyed seeing the whole process come together throughout the day and told us all about throughout the day and told us all about the various stages.

"She's come home with a T-shirt she is really proud of and it looks great."

For more information on Berkshire Printmakers, visit their Facebook page.