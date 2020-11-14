Happy Diwali! But celebrations will be very different this year

The festival of Diwali is being marked virtually across the UK as coronavirus restrictions keep many from celebrating in person with their loved ones.

With a nationwide lockdown being put in place in England to halt the spread of Covid-19, many councils have looked online to provide Diwali celebrations on Saturday.

One of the most popular festivals in the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated to symbolise the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

For Diwali Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs traditionally illuminate their homes and work spaces with candles and lanterns.

London’s main Diwali celebration, which takes place in Trafalgar Square annually, has been cancelled with its celebration instead taking place online.

The approximately 30,000 people who attend each year will be invited to a free online event instead.

Sister Jayanti, the chair of Diwali in London Committee 2020, said: “This Diwali is going to be very different from all the others we have ever experienced. Yet I’m sure the spirit of Diwali will definitely be well and strong!

“Diwali is the celebration of light and so, coming at a time of darkness, when there seem to be many sad stories of bereavement, sickness and financial hardship all caused by a virus, we need to ensure that our inner light stays ignited.”