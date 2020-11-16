Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire Council leader to answer coronavirus questions during Facebook Live Q & A session

Residents will be able to find out more about local authority's response to the Covid-19 pandemic

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

West Berkshire 'better prepared' for second lockdown

WEST Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty will be answering questions about the local authority’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic this week.

The online chat will be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page at 6pm on Tuesday, November 17.

Coming midway through the second national lockdown, residents can find out more about how the council is supporting local communities and businesses.

Residents can submit their questions in advance by emailing

To watch or take part in the event, visit www.facebook.com/westberkshire 

The video will remain available to watch on the Facebook page after the event, and will also be available on the council’s YouTube channel.

