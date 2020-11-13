Warning to West Berkshire bird owners after Government declares a national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone

Following outbreaks of bird flu in Hereford, Cheshire and Kent, the Public Protection Partnership has posted a public notice that an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of England effective from 5pm on 11 November 2020, to prevent the risk of the disease spreading.

Avian influenza (bird flu) mainly affects birds. It can also affect humans and other mammals.

The PPP is a shared service delivering environmental health, licensing and Trading Standards across Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Wokingham Borough Councils.

Declarations for an AIPZ in Scotland and Wales have also been made by the Scottish Government and Welsh Government.

The decision to implement this AIPZ follows a risk assessment containing the latest scientific and ornithological evidence and veterinary advice.

The AIPZ means a bird keeper in England (whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions. Further details of the measures that apply in the AIPZ can be found in the AIPZ declaration and the government's biosecurity guidance.

Bird gatherings are not permitted within the AIPZ. The general licence for bird gatherings was revoked on 11 November 2020.

It's a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Click here for more guidance on the government website