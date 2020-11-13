Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Warning to West Berkshire bird owners after Government declares a national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone

Public Protection Partnership says it is to 'prevent the risk of the disease spreading'

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Public Protection Partnership issues warning to West Berkshire after Government declares a national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone

Following outbreaks of bird flu in Hereford, Cheshire and Kent, the Public Protection Partnership has posted a public notice that an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of England effective from 5pm on 11 November 2020, to prevent the risk of the disease spreading.

Avian influenza (bird flu) mainly affects birds. It can also affect humans and other mammals.

The PPP is a shared service delivering environmental health, licensing and Trading Standards across Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Wokingham Borough Councils.

Declarations for an AIPZ in Scotland and Wales have also been made by the Scottish Government and Welsh Government.

The decision to implement this AIPZ follows a risk assessment containing the latest scientific and ornithological evidence and veterinary advice.

The AIPZ means a bird keeper in England (whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions. Further details of the measures that apply in the AIPZ can be found in the AIPZ declaration and the government's biosecurity guidance.

Bird gatherings are not permitted within the AIPZ. The general licence for bird gatherings was revoked on 11 November 2020.

It's a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Click here for more guidance on the government website

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • brunin the bear

    13/11/2020 - 16:42

    cancel those bird gatherings now...and cancel the turkey unless it is wearing a mask.

    Reply

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Police step up patrols around Newbury schools after pupils approached by strangers

Police step up patrols around Newbury schools

Man arrested in connection with schoolgirl being approached by stranger

Man arrested in connection with schoolgirl being approached by stranger

Man kicked and punched in head during park attack

Man attacked behind skate park

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33