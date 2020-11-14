Latest plans for 157 homes off Pinchington Lane Greenham

THE latest plans for 157 homes in the Greenham gap have been submitted.

Rivar Ltd has lodged a reserved matters application covering the appearance, scale and landscaping for the homes north of Pinchington Lane and west of Greenham Road.

West Berkshire Council approved the outline application in 2017, despite concerns over overdevelopment, putting undue strain on the local infrastructure and traffic safety.

The land, off Equine Way, Haysoms Drive and the recently- built Greenacre Place, will be split into two parcels divided by an area reserved as an ecological core habitat site.

The site is within the Site of Special Scientific Interest Impact Risk Zone of Greenham and Crookham Commons.

The developer says that 157 homes will comprise 95 houses, 42 flats and 20 maisonettes. The three-storey block of flats is proposed in the south west section bordering Pinchington Lane.

The outline plan was approved for the second time after the application was approved then withdrawn for technical reasons.

The development will consist of two separate sites – the eastern site will contain 87 homes with a new vehicular access off Greenham Road to the east and an additional access off Haysoms Drive to the west. The western site will comprise 70 dwellings, with an access off Pinchington Lane to the south.

A total of 63 of the homes will be affordable, which will be spread throughout the site.

Rivar said the development would “represent a high-quality development, in keeping with the local character.

“The scheme reflects key urban design principles in creating a safe, attractive and legible development which fits comfortably within and complements its surroundings.”

It said that trees scheduled to be removed as a result of the proposal represented “a negligible loss”. A significant number of trees are proposed to be either retained or planted within the scheme.

