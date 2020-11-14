Lest we Forget - Veteran's sign to ensure the fallen are not forgotten

A Second World War veteran created a stunning piece of artwork to display outside his home in Woolton Hill on Remembrance Sunday.

Les Barber, who volunteered to join the army as a teenager in 1943, said he wanted his sign to bring November 11 to people’s attention and ensure the fallen were never forgotten.

The 94-year-old created a similar sign earlier this year to thank the NHS for their efforts during the pandemic.

The Remembrance sign is on display in Mr Barber’s front garden and he hopes that families will enjoy walking past and remembering the sacrifice of so many.

This year people were urged to stay at home to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

Mr Barber, who said he hasn’t left the village since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, left school at 13 and went straight into farming.

He was based in East End at the time of the Newbury bombing and recalled seeing the German plane flying overhead.

“It was coming in so low it was hedge-hopping, skimming the tree line to stay under the radar,” he said. “My friend and I could actually see the two German pilots clearly in the plane, we could describe clearly what the pilots were both wearing.

“The sight of that plane so low will stay with me until the day I die.”

Shortly afterwards, at the age of 17, he signed up and was stationed all over England, including in Liverpool, where he helped out at the station and the docks.

He also looked after German POWs at five camps and was based in Coventry for a time and recalls the bombing there.

It wasn’t a surprise to his neighbours to see Mr Barber’s signs as he is known for his artistic talents and “regularly sweeps the board at the local flower shows”.