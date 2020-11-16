Newbury children set sail on new play equipment

Children can now set sail on a calypso boat or enjoy a spin on a rotator after new play equipment was installed in a Newbury park.

The new pieces of apparatus for younger children, which also include two ‘springers’, were put in place at Walton Way playground, as part of a revamp made possible by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

Leader of Newbury Town Council Martin Colston (Lib Dem, West Fields) said: “I am delighted that the Walton Way play area is now complete – it will be great fun for the local children to explore and have this resource on their doorstep.

“This innovative range of equipment is designed with both fun and safety in mind.

“As part of the town council’s strategy, we are committed to ensuring safety and quality by implementing a long-term rolling plan for the refurbishment and/or replacement of our playground and other park equipment when it reaches the end of its life.”

The kit gives children aged two-six years something to play on at the popular park, where new safer surfacing has also been installed.

CIL is collected on new developments in the area and are used to improve community facilities.