Reading Magistrates' Court: Man denies beating and tormenting his wife

A HUSBAND has denied beating and tormenting his wife.

The 37-year-old, who denies a range of offences against his former partner, has been banned from entering Newbury until his trial.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, November 5, was David Paul Claridge, who now lives in Prospect Road, Upton, Didcot, Oxfordshire.

He denies engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his partner.

Specifically, it is alleged that he tried to make her subordinate and dependent by isolating her from support, exploiting her resources, depriving her of means to escape and regulating her everyday behaviour.

He is further accused of assaulting Mrs Claridge by beating her and threatening to burn down her house.

Although Mrs Claridge has since moved, all the offences were said to have occurred in Chieveley between November 10, 2016, and June 1 this year.

Mr Claridge, who was legally represented, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny all the charges.

Maddie Charlesworth, prosecuting, suggested the matters were so serious they should be tried by a judge and jury sitting at a crown court.

Mr Claridge opposed the application but magistrates declined further jurisdiction and sent the matter for trial at Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Claridge was meanwhile released on bail, on condition he does not enter the Newbury area.