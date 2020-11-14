Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: drink-drive biker from Newbury sentenced

Defendant had drunk nearly twice limit

Court

A MOTORCYCLIST took to the roads after drinking nearly twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 13, was Cory Kedge.

The 23-year-old, of Kings Road West, Newbury, admitted riding a Yamaha motorcycle on London Road, Newbury, on Saturday, August 15, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Kedge was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 20 months.

