Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 14

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,429, an increase of 44 in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,344,356, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 26,860.

West Berkshire's cumulative rate per 100,000 population is 901.9.

The seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to November 9 is 122.4, with 194 cases recorded in the seven days to November 9.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 51,766.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 462up to November 14.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, October 30 is 61,648.

