Reading Magistrates' Court woman gets domestic violence protection from Newbury man

Court grants order to restrain him

POLICE have successfully applied for a Domestic Violence Protection Order against a Newbury man.

On Monday, October 26, Reading magistrates considered an application by Supt Craig Kirby of Thames Valley Police for the order in respect of 28-year-old Liam Dempsey, of Oakley Road.

The court granted the order in Mr Dempsey’s absence in order to protect Kirsty Dempsey.

Under its terms Mr Dempsey must not molest her, threaten her with violence, threaten to damage her property or cause her to fear violence.

In addition Mr Dempsey must not act in an aggressive, threatening or abusive manner towards her or go within 100m of a specified address in Conway Drive, Thatcham.

The order lasts for 28 days.

