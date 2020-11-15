Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Alert over possible flooding in West Berkshire

Environment Agency warns: Be prepared

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

flood

A FLOOD alert has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The agency today (Sunday) issued an alert for the River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook.

It states: "Flooding is possible - be prepared."

The alert adds: "Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels have risen on the River Pang and Sulham Brook as a result of heavy rainfall. Therefore, flooding of roads and farmland is possible today.

"River levels are predicted to remain high over the coming days. Peak levels are predicted to be similar to the flooding in March 2013. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings."

Meanwhile Thames Valley Police have also warned via social media: "Take care when using the road tonight, some flooding and a few trees down" in the Pangbourne area.


 
 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Newbury chef to appear on Masterchef tonight

Infant school could be demolished

Infant school could be demolished

Man arrested in connection with schoolgirl being approached by stranger

Man arrested in connection with schoolgirl being approached by stranger

Double rapist 'still a high risk' to young women

Double rapist 'still a high risk' to young women

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33