Alert over possible flooding in West Berkshire

A FLOOD alert has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The agency today (Sunday) issued an alert for the River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook.

It states: "Flooding is possible - be prepared."

The alert adds: "Property flooding is not currently expected. River levels have risen on the River Pang and Sulham Brook as a result of heavy rainfall. Therefore, flooding of roads and farmland is possible today.

"River levels are predicted to remain high over the coming days. Peak levels are predicted to be similar to the flooding in March 2013. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings."

Meanwhile Thames Valley Police have also warned via social media: "Take care when using the road tonight, some flooding and a few trees down" in the Pangbourne area.










