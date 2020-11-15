Petition to improve 'filthy' United Reformed Church in Newbury

PRESSURE is building on West Berkshire Council to act on the ‘disgusting state’ of the United Reformed Church in West Street, Newbury.

The dilapidated building, which has sat empty for almost a decade, is currently boarded up and covered in weeds, dirt and graffiti.

Residents of Avonbank Lodge, the retirement home adjacent to the church, have also reported rats crawling through the building and groups of young people lighting fires, playing loud music and trying to break in.

Ultimately, the responsibility for the upkeep of the building lies with the owner and not the council.

However, the council does have the power under Section 215 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to serve a notice if they judge the condition of land or buildings to be harmful to the area.

A petition, on behalf of the owners of Avonbank Lodge, has been submitted to West Berkshire Council to request that something is done to improve the environment around the church.

The petition states: “Our lodge manager has tried to find a contact for the church, but this has not been possible.

“There is dirty graffiti which the elderly owners find distressing and various of them have also seen vermin.

“We believe there must be pigeons in the building as there is always lots of noise.

“Because the building is in a disgusting state they also drop their litter all around the area and generally make the owners very apprehensive.

“The owners would like to know what is being done about this ongoing problem and how you will resolve this issue.”

The issue was also raised at a recent Newbury Town Council planning and highways committee meeting.

In 2011, buildings owned by the United Reformed Church, were sold to developer McCarthy Investments to enable the Avonbank Lodge project to go ahead.

However, in 2014, talks to buy and demolish the church were shelved by McCarthy Investments as a price could not be agreed.

At the time, company director Spencer McCarthy said: “Negotiations with the United Reformed Church have been protracted and, as a result, we have decided to move ahead and submit a planning application as soon as possible without the church being involved.

“If planning permission is granted, we will go ahead with the construction without the church land.

“However, if the United Reformed Church decide to sell, and be involved before permission has been given, we will be able to include the church land in our scheme, as part of a new planning application.

“The decision to proceed without the church site was a question of timing from a commercial perspective. We could no longer wait for the church to consider its position.

“We see this as a lost opportunity for the church.”

Newbury town councillor and ward member Martha Vickers has contacted the owners of the church and stressed the effect this is having on nearby elderly residents.

She has also asked West Berkshire Council to take action on health and safety grounds.

Mrs Vickers said: “I know that the owners have been approached by several organisations regarding the use of the (church) hall, but as far as I know nothing has come of this.

“My understanding is that the owners wish to develop the whole site, but are restricted because of the listed building status of the hall.”