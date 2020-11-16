Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police seize quad bike from 2 youths caught driving in an antisocial manner in Newbury

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

Thames Valley Police are appealing for any information about a quad bike seized last Friday, November 13, in Newbury.

Newbury neighbourhood PCSOs took possession of the vehicle after two young males were seen riding it along Essex street in an antisocial manner.

The police have said they believe the vehicle may also be stolen and have asked anyone with information to please call 101. 

  • louise

    16/11/2020 - 11:28

    Hope they can requisition it for rural crime enforcement duties!

