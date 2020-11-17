Lots of laughs as rehearsals get under way for Corn Exchange Newbury's Aladdin panto

Rehearsals are well under way for the Corn Exchange panto Aladdin, which opens on Thursday, December 3 and runs until Sunday, January 3.

This year's talented cast promise to have families of Newbury and beyond in panto-stitches. Hungerford born George Olney will play Aladdin and Philip Elvy and Ben Barrow return, having delighted audiences in last year’s Sleeping Beauty. Philip Elvy is back as the dame, this year playing Widow Twankey, and Ben Barrow (last year’s secret prince, Tony the Phoney) plays the Genie. Joining them are Ben Harlow as the evil Abanazar, Susan Harrison as Wishee Washee, Nikita Johal joins as Princess Jasmine, Emily Mae as Celia Siri and completing the cast are William Beckerleg and Gleanne Purcell Brown.

The pantomime is written and directed by Plested and Brown - Adam Brown, Clare Plested and Amanda Wilsher - who wowed Newbury last year with Sleeping Beauty and audiences can expect all the traditions and magic of pantomime, plus a few extra surprises, in this funny, fresh and anarchic take on Aladdin.

The Corn Exchange is following all industry and government Covid-19 guidelines. The pantomime cast are in a bubble with regular Covid testing, audience members will need to wear masks throughout the performance unless they are exempt, and there will be Perspex dividing screens between households. Audiences can book with confidence, knowing that if they are unwell with Covid-19 symptoms or having to self-isolate their tickets can be transferred, credited to their account or refunded.

Journey to far off lands with Aladdin and his friends, as they discover treasures beyond their wildest dreams. As the cast prepares for the opening night, tickets are flying out the door with limited availability for some shows.

Book your tickets online at www.cornexchangenew.com/panto

or via the Corn Exchange box office at 0845 5218 218 (calls cost 2p per minute plus your telephone company’s access charge).