Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury crash driver denies failing to stop

A MOTORIST has been accused of failing to stop after a crash and assaulting a police officer.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 28, was Callum McMahon – who denies both charges.

Specifically, the 23-year-old, of Claremont Crescent, Newbury, is charged with being the driver of a Volkswagen Golf in Hampton Road, Newbury, on Wednesday, July 29, and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle’s front passenger door.

He is further charged with assaulting a police officer carrying out his duty on the same occasion.

Mr McMahon spoke only to confirm his details and to plead not guilty to both charges.

He was told that the case could proceed no further that day and magistrates adjourned it until next April for a trial.

Mr McMahon was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.