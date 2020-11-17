17 arrests made as cash and drugs are seized by Thames Valley Police in West Berkshire

Seventeen people have been arrested and a large quantity of cash and drugs have been seized after police carried out a major operation in West Berkshire.

During the four day operation, which concluded on Sunday, November 8, a total of three warrants were executed, while 21 stop checks and 65 vehicle checks were undertaken.

Altogether, £4,500 in cash was recovered and more than £5,000 worth of Class A drugs and cannabis was seized.

The 17 arrests included 10 for drug supply and five for drug driving.

Four people were also given penalty notices and referred to the drugs diversion scheme for drugs possession.

Detective Inspector Alice Broad from West Berkshire CID, said: “This operation was very successful with four days of activity leading to a number of arrests and also seizure of drugs and cash.

“Here in West Berkshire we are committed to tackling criminal activity related to drugs, organised crime and the associated harm it causes. It simply will not be tolerated in Thames Valley.

“We will continue to target those who see fit to make a living out of selling harmful drugs, whilst also supporting vulnerable people through diversion schemes.

“Additionally we will continue to work with the public and partners in order to protect our communities and make them safer.”