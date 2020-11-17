Men from Newbury and Tilehurst arrested as Thames Valley Police carry out raids in Bucklebury, Hermitage and Reading

Two people have been arrested in connection with handling stolen goods following a series of early morning raids across West Berkshire today (Tuesday).

Warrants were executed at properties in Bucklebury, Hermitage, Tilehurst and Reading and as a result a 40-year-old man from Newbury and a 38-year-old man from Tilehurst have been arrested. They both remain in police custody at this time.

The raids were part of an extensive multi-agency operation targeting the handling of stolen goods and proceeds of crime offences across West Berkshire.

During the operation, a significant quantity of cash, vehicles and documentation was also seized.

Local Policing Area Commander for West Berkshire, Superintendent Lindsey Finch, said: “This operation demonstrates that our commitment to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime in our communities is unwavering, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will always strive to investigate and prosecute those that are involved in such criminal activity to protect our communities from harm.

“This kind of operation should be a clear reminder that crime does not pay.

“While people in our communities may have seen an increased presence of officers while we attended properties as part of this investigation, there is nothing to be alarmed about and everyone has a part to play by reporting any suspicious activity they notice to the police.

“Does someone you know seem to have more money or more expensive items than usual? Do they appear to live a lifestyle beyond their income? We act upon intelligence provided by the public and this will continue to remain the case.

“If you wish to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police, please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”





