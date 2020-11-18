IKEA Calcot hit by coronavirus outbreak as 73 workers sent home to self-isolate

IKEA in Calcot has had to send home 73 workers for self-isolation after a coronavirus outbreak at the store.

Around 13 workers tested positive for the virus at the store just off Junction 12 of the M4 and a further 60 workers were then contacted via the Test and Trace app and told they had to self-isolate at home because they may be at risk.

The store is currently closed to the public because of the Government lockdown, which ends on December 2, but is open for customers who shop online to use its click and collect service.

IKEA Reading market manager Kim Chin-Sung said: "The health and safety of our customers and co-workers is our top priority and we have extremely robust safety measures in place, including social distancing, protective screens and additional regular cleaning.

"On Saturday, we were made aware that a co-worker had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Shortly after this, other co-workers began receiving alerts from the NHS Track and Trace system in the normal way, and were immediately sent home to self-isolate on full pay."