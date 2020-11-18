Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury drink-driver, 3.5 times limit, spared prison

A MOTORIST veering all over the road was found to have drunk more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The 44-year-old from Newbury was eventually pulled over by police after members of the public reported his erratic driving.

But his solicitor successfully persuaded a court not to send his client to prison.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 5, was Joao Oliveira Carvalaho, who lives at Northway.

Helen Gambrill, prosecuting, said Mr Carvalaho was seen veering across the carriageway and was even driving on the wrong side of the road at one point.

He admitted driving a white Vauxhall Insignia on Fir Tree Lane, Newbury, on Saturday, July 4, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 128mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Timothy Morgan, defending, said his client’s foolish decision to drive after drinking so much represented a “one-off, isolated incident”.

He added: “He has managed so far to keep his job at Reading Services, despite an interim disqualification.

“He started as a cleaner and worked his way up to manager.

“He is a well-educated, intelligent man and understands the situation he finds himself in.

“If handed a custodial sentence he would lose his job.

“His family would be unable to pay the rent and bills.

“Upon his release he would find himself unemployed, having held a job with the company for 20 years.

“He is aware he faces a lengthy period of disqualification.”

After retiring to confer, magistrates made Mr Carvalaho subject to a 12-month community order and ordered him to complete 120 hours unpaid community work.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £95.

Finally, he was banned from driving for 30 months.