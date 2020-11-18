Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police granted Closure Order on address in Newbury

'The Order will hopefully give some respite to residents surrounding the property'

Reading magistrates issue Closure Order on address in Newbury

Thames Valley Police have been granted a Closure Order on an address in Newbury.

The Closure Order was issued by Reading Magistrates,  today, Wednesday, November 18, for an address within Bregawn House, Newbury.

This followed reports of antisocial behaviour over an extended period.

The police have said: 'The Order will hopefully give some respite to residents surrounding the property.'

