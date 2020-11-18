Police granted Closure Order on address in Newbury

Closure Order on address in Newbury
Thames Valley Police have been granted a Closure Order on an address in Newbury.
The Closure Order was issued by Reading Magistrates, today, Wednesday, November 18, for an address within Bregawn House, Newbury.
This followed reports of antisocial behaviour over an extended period.
The police have said: 'The Order will hopefully give some respite to residents surrounding the property.'
