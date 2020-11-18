Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 18

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 1,477 - an increase of 18 in the past 24 hours.

Cases are now allocated to the person's area of residence. Since November 16, Public Health England has updated the way it records the location of people who test positive or negative for COVID-19.

It now prioritises addresses given at the point of testing over the details registered on a patient's NHS Summary Care Record.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 1,430,341, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 19,609.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 53,274.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 529.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 63,873.