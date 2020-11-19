Award-winning Woolton Hill filmmaker turns her hand to children's books

JEAN Maye is a producer, filmmaker and screenwriter from Woolton Hill.

Already an author of non-fiction books, the recently-published The Doll’s House, is her first fiction novel for children aged six to 10 years. She describes it as a “feelgood” book.

It’s the story of a little girl named Sianna who embarks on an adventure to solve the mystery of the magic doll’s house not long after she is adopted. Apart from being a mystery fantasy,it taps into an emotional journey to happiness.

The story originated after Jean’s late aunt left her one of her glorious doll’s houses. “I then saw a little doll at the

Hungerford antique fair who I named Anika and it was finding her that cemented my story,” says Jean.

The book is available on Amazon UK/Com and in both paperback and Kindle.

Coincidentally, at the same time as releasing the book, Jean received an international screenwriting award for her feature script Layla. The story “couldn’t be any more different as it’s an adult psychological horror”. She said: “It’s a bit between Silence of the Lambs and Misery.” Jean was winner for Best Horror Feature Concept Winner for Best Horror Feature Concept and won third place for Best Written Feature Screenplay at the Script Summit (US) contest.