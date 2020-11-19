Newbury primary school creates Remembrance Garden

A Newbury school unveiled a Remembrance Garden and held a two-minute silence to commemorate Armistice Day.

Pupils from Winchcombe School created the garden at the front of their Maple Crescent school, with each year playing a key role in the event.

Children in Key Stage 1 designed wreaths using paint and tissue paper, while Foundation Stage pupils used cupcake cases to form their own poppies.



Year 3 children created poppy bunting in the artistic style of pointillism and each Year 4 class contributed a giant poppy using finger prints.



These poppies signified the joining together of all to commemorate those who gave their lives for future generations.

The oldest children in the school, those in Year 6, wrote out and discussed the meaning of the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.