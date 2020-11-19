Hampshire fire fighters dealing with residential fire in Tadley

Thu, 19 Nov 2020
Hampshire fire crews are dealing with a residential fire in Forest Lane, Tadley, and have asked people to please avoid the area if possible.
In a post on Twitter Hants Fire Control said: Crews from @Tadley12 and @Basingstoke_01 @BasingstokeRDS, alongside @RyanHFRS and @rich_hfrs are in attendance at a residential fire in Forest Lane, Tadley.
Please avoid the area to give our crews the best access
