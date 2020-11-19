Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hampshire fire fighters dealing with residential fire in Tadley

Public asked to avoid the area if possible

Hampshire crews dealing with residential fire in Tadley

Hampshire fire crews are dealing with a residential fire in Forest Lane, Tadley, and have asked people to please avoid the area if possible.

In a post on Twitter Hants Fire Control said: Crews from @Tadley12 and @Basingstoke_01 @BasingstokeRDS, alongside @RyanHFRS and @rich_hfrs are in attendance at a residential fire in Forest Lane, Tadley.

Please avoid the area to give our crews the best access

 

