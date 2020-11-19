Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury motorist failed to stop after accident

A NEWBURY motorist has been convicted of a host of serious driving offences, including taking a vehicle without consent and failing to stop.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 27, was Gareth Richard Laing.

The 26-year-old, who lives at The Oaks, admitted taking a red Ford Fiesta without the owner’s consent, driving it without due care and attention on Hambridge Road, London Road and Lower Way, driving without insurance, driving without a valid licence and failing to stop when required to do so by police.

All the above offences were committed in Thatcham and Newbury on Monday, April 6.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until next March.

Mr Laing was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.