Newbury man is first to get Violent Offender Order in Thames Valley

A NEWBURY man has been made subject to Thames Valley Police’s first ever Violent Offender Order (VFO).

Andrew Harding, aged 38, formerly of Cleveland Grove, Newbury, was given order under the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 at a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 29.

It follows Harding’s conviction in 2018 for Section 18 Wounding for which he was sentenced to a total of three years and three months’ imprisonment.

The order, which will be in place for four years, means that if Harding reoffends, he could face an additional five years’ imprisonment.

Det Insp Richard Johnson said: “I’m really pleased that we have been successful in obtaining the order which will greatly assist our team and others working to protect the public.

“The order sets out very strict prohibitions, conditions, and restrictions, such as Harding having to notify the police of any communication with any female when forming a personal relationship.

“The stringent conditions reflect the level of risk posed to people by Harding, as acknowledged by the court.”