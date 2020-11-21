Whitway potters launch chat video

Theresa Munn, glazed piece blue



THE makers at Ceramic Art Whitway are launching a series of video talks about their work, exploring some of the ideas and processes involved indeveloping their art.

Potters Talk is a programme of informal chats filmed at the shared studio set up by Sally Courage, Teresa Munn and Moya Tosh. These short videos reveal their sources of inspiration and how they develop them from ideas to final pieces.

The potters discuss inspiration, surface treatment, process and development. It is a tantalising glimpse of the Ceramic Art Whitway studio where their work is on permanent display.

They plan to welcome visitors back to the studio as soon as restrictions allow, but in the meantime hope people will enjoy watching this insight into their practice.

The series will be publish over the coming months on YouTube: https://youtu.be/

U48drzCzHxoCeramic Art Whitway

Clips will also be posted on:https://facebook.com/CeramicArtWhitway and

Instagram@ceramicartwhitway

Ceramic Art Whitway, Red Steps, Whitway, Newbury, Berkshire RG20 9LE

Tel: 07927 421268

Sally Courage, Bottom

Ceramic Art Whitway is a permanent exhibition space housed within a working studio. The idea was conceived by the three artists to promote the work of ceramicists and studio potters in a relaxed, drop-in environment, bringing ceramics to a wider audience where people can come and go, browse, buy and watch artists at work. Invited ceramicists and potters are offered display space within the gallery. Ceramic Art Whitway is surrounded by a pretty garden and nearby attractions include Highclere Castle, Sandham Memorial Chapel and the Carnarvon Arms pub.

Normally open Wednesdays throughout the year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the studio will be closed until further notice. They hope to reopen, by appointment, in the near future.

Moya Tosh, Silver Birch