Help support the NWN in these difficult times

THE Newbury Weekly News has been covering local life since 1867.

During our long history, one thing has remained constant – our commitment to reporting truthfully and transparently.

Today, we need to remain true to that commitment by being upfront about the fact we are going to be asking you to pay a little more for your NWN from next week.

It is no secret that the last few years have been tough on the local press, with much of our traditional advertising disappearing online to Google and Facebook.

We are reaching more people than ever before through the combination of our newspaper, website newburytoday.co.uk and our IM News app.

The truth is, though, the money we make from online advertising does not come close to covering the revenue we have lost to the social media and search platforms.

That situation has worsened dramatically during the pandemic.

We can only have a sustainable future if we can fund the cost of our journalism in other ways.

So it is our sincere hope that you value your NWN enough to feel £1.20 is a fair price to pay.

We know we are far from alone in suffering the financial fall-out from the pandemic and that price increases are never welcome.

At the same time, we are working to ensure our loyal readers can avoid the cover price increase through our subscription offers.

Your NWN is also available each week via our app, IM News, as a digital edition which can be read on a device of your choice – desktop computer, tablet or phone.

By subscribing you will also get access to daily editions of your NWN on tablet, a live feed of breaking news, national stories and interactive daily puzzles.

You can sign up at subsaver.co.uk and you will get your first month free.

We thank you for your continued support and hope that with your help we can continue to serve West Berkshire and North H