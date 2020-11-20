Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman faces 'dangerous dog' charge

A NEWBURY woman has been charged with having a dog which injured someone while it was dangerously out of control.

The charge was laid against Beverley Emery at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 2.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ms Emery, who lives at Grange Court off Boundary Road, was not required to attend the preliminary hearing.

Specifically, she is accused of being in charge of a white and brown Jack Russell terrier which was dangerously out of control and which, while out of control, injured Stuart Williams.

The incident was said to have happened at Reading West railway station on Saturday, June 13.

The case was adjourned until a later date when Ms Emery will be required to attend and to enter a plea to the single charge.