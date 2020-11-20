Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman faces 'dangerous dog' charge

'Out-of-control' animal injured member of the public, prosecution claim

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court No.1 New

A NEWBURY woman has been charged with having a dog which injured someone while it was dangerously out of control.

The charge was laid against Beverley Emery at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 2.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ms Emery, who lives at Grange Court off Boundary Road, was not required to attend the preliminary hearing.

Specifically, she is accused of being in charge of a white and brown Jack Russell terrier which was dangerously out of control and which, while out of control, injured Stuart Williams.

The incident was said to have happened at Reading West railway station on Saturday, June 13.

The case was adjourned until a later date when Ms Emery will be required to attend and to enter a plea to the single charge.

Closure Order on address in Newbury

Reading magistrates issue Closure Order on address in Newbury

Royal Berkshire Hospital: Avoid A&E except in emergencies

Royal Berkshire Hospital: avoid A&E except in emergencies

Two arrested after early morning raids

Two arrested as part of stolen goods operation

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 16

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 16

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33