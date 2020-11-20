Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Watch the Newbury Christmas lights switch-on LIVE

No public event for 2020

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

The 2018 Christmas lights switch-on.

The Newbury Christmas lights switch-on can be viewed live tonight on social media.

For the first time, residents and friends of the town will be able to enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their own homes.

Due to lockdown conditions, no physical gathering is planned this year, and the public is urged not to congregate in town.

The event kicks off at 6.45pm today (Friday), and a livestream is to be made available on Newbury BID's Facebook page shortly.

The stream will also be made available via YouTube.

