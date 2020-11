The M4 will be closed for carriageway resurfacing work this weekend, November 20 to November 23.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between Junctions 6 (Slough/Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

Highways England have said the closure will start after 8pm on Friday, November 20, and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday, November 23.