Don't forget - Bartholomew Street closures begin tomorrow

Highways improvements will close a Newbury town centre road from tomorrow.

Bartholomew Street will be shut from 9.30am tomorrow Tuesday between Market Street and just past Pound Street.

The road is due to reopen at 11.30pm tomorrow night but the section over the bridge will remain closed to traffic until 8am on Wednesday to allow specialist materials to cure.

The whole section of road will then be closed again from 8am until 11.30pm on Wednesday and from 8am until 5pm on Thursday and Friday.

A provisional closure is also in place from 8am until 5pm on Saturday in case adverse weather has delayed the works.

A signed diversion will in place throughout the closures.

Another closure, further down Bartholomew Street is also planned for December 1, while a crane is dismantled on a nearby building site.

The road will be shut from 6am until 10pm between Market Street and Mansion House Street to allow for a mobile crane to be brought in to dismantle and load the tower crane that is currently on site.

Pedestrian access will be permitted but due to the narrowest point only measuring 1.5m and Covid safety zone restrictions being in place, marshalls will be positioned at pinch points throughout the closure.

Access to the Kennet Centre car park will be unaffected by the closure.